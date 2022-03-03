BCCI announces RuPay as Official Partner for TATA IPL

Mumbai : The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) today announced RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as an official partner for TATA IPL, which will begin on 26th March 2022. This will be a multi-year partnership.

RuPay is the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India, providing an exceptional self-reliant card payments network with innovative features that have made it a successful interoperable card. RuPay is widely accepted at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites.

Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said “We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues – Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together. Just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay.”