JSPL Barbil Observes 91st Birth Anniversary of OP Jindal

Barbil : Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) observed 91st birth anniversary of Shri Om Prakash Jindal, the great visionary and founder of Jindal Group here on Saturday. To commemorate the day, several programmes were organised at pellet plant, Jindal School and the company’s Tensa unit in Sundergarh district adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Shri Brij Badhadra, Executive Vice President and JSPL’s Barbil Unit Head along with other heads of departments, employees and workers of the pelletisation complex offered floral tributes to the visionary industrialist and philanthropist, who was fondly called as Bauji.

Addressing the gathering Shri Badhadra, said, “From humble beginning to being a successful industrialist, Bauji was a man with highest standards of ethics, transparency and integrity. He was very optimistic and his journey will remain as the eternal source of inspiration and guidance for all young Indians. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the Indian Steel Industry.”

Earlier in the day, a special puja and havan was performed to mark the occasion. Workers, employees and their family members paid respect to the revered soul at the end of the day-long event. In a unique way, paying tribute to the leader, students of Jindal School performed cultural programme through virtual meet. The event witnessed mesmerizing performance of various classical dance forms of the students and recitation of self-composed poems in memory of the great leader.

To respect the philanthropic approach of Shri Jindal for community, cooked food and sweets were distributed among residents of nearby villages. To prevent loss of life due to unavailability of blood, a voluntary blood donation camp was also organised in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society and 63 blood units were collected and donated to the blood bank.

Among others GM (HR & ES) Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, Jindal School advisor Shri Arjun Sharma and Jindal School principal Ms Sangitarani Das were present on the occasion.

Similarly a host of activities were observed at Tensa Unit to celebrate the day. While a special puja was organised in the housing colony premises, Covid warriors and employees with innovative skills were felicitated on the occasion. Maintaining Covid guidelines, a cultural programme was organsied by the children of employees. Distribution of dry ration among the nearby villagers was part of the day’s programme.

In Bhubaneswar office of JSPL, floral tributes were paid by the employees to their Founder Sri OP Jindal and fruits and nutritive snacks were distributed in Children Shelter homes in the vicinity abiding to Covid protocol.