Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo congratulates the Star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra through Sand Art, for having made history by winning Gold at the Olympics. By winning the 1st gold medal for the Country today Neeraj shines as a result of the prayers and affection of every Indian and his continuous efforts & hard work. He has made history of his victories for India by winning the 1st gold medal in Olympics 2020.

Mr.Manas Sahoo has sculpted the image of Neeraj Chopra in his sand art and conveyed his message saying “Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra”. It took Manas Sahoo about 7 hours to build this sand art and it is 15 feet wide.