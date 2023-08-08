JSP Founder’s Day Celebration: Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units Pay Homage to Shri O. P. Jindal ji on His 93rd Birth Anniversary

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 93rd Birth Anniversary of its founder, Shri O. P. Jindal ji, on August 7, 2023. The day was marked by a series of spiritual, cultural, and sporting events at the company’s Barbil Pellet Plant, Tensa and Kasia Iron Mines.

At Barbil Pellet Plant, a floral tribute was paid to Shri Jindal ji at the pellet plant office. Unit Head Shri Purushotham M D, Head HR & ES, Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty and other senior executives and their family members joined in the puja and havan ceremonies at the township temple. In the evening, a mega award giving ceremony, – Annual Award Night was held to recognize the achievements of JSP employees and associates. Besides JSP, the event was also attended by senior executives from other industries in the Joda-Barbil mining region.

At Tensa Mine, a Shri O. P. Jindal Memorial Football Tournament was organized, along with an Alkaline water tank of capacity 1000 Ltr. was dedicated to the surrounding villages. Puja and havan ceremonies were also performed at the mine’s township temple where Unit Head, Shri Kamalakanta Nanda and other employees along with their family members were present.

The employees of Kasia Iron Mine also remembered Shri Jindal ji on his birth anniversary with special puja and havan ceremonies at the company’s township temple. Unit Head Pramod Kumar Patra, Head HR & ES, Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, senior executives, and all the employees and their family members took part in the ceremonies.

In his tweet, Hon’ble Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, Shri Naveen Jindal remembered the legendary Shri O.P. Jindal ji as, “Bauji always used to say, what is good for the country is also good for the company. Bauji’s life was dedicated to building a strong, self-reliant nation and uplifting society. His foresight and education will continue to guide all of us.”

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Ashish Pandey, Head Raw Materials, JSP said, “The employees of JSP meticulously follow the path laid by our revered founder, Sri O. P. Jindal ji. They have always been hardworking and honest in their work for the company and the community.”

JSP Foundation also organized many community level sports and welfare activities at peripheral villages and schools in enthusiastic participation of villagers and school children. The events were graced by Padmashree Tulashi Munda, Shri Purushothjam M D, Unit Head Barbil and Shri Pramod Patra Unit Head, Tensa. On this notable occasion, the Jindal School in Barbil celebrated its Foundation Day with grandeur and elegance, featuring captivating cultural performances presented by its students. The event was honoured by the presence of Shri Purushotham M D, Barbil Unit Head.

JSP is a leading steel and power company of India with its operations across the globe. The company is committed to operating in a sustainable manner and making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. The celebration of Shri Jindal ji’s birth anniversary is an opportunity for JSP to reaffirm its commitment to these values.