JSP Foundation Supported Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day Points

Angul: JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) provided foldable Couch with partition screens to 50 Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHND) points under Banarpal and Chhendipada Block of Angul district. The VHND programme are being conducted regularly for Antenatal and Postnatal check-up of pregnant women & Lactating mothers, basic health services for children (0-5 yrs.) and adolescent girls at Anganwadi Centres by ICDS & Health department functionaries. This was a felt need addressed by JSP Foundation as a responsible partner of District Administration to reduce the IMR and MMR.

Foldable Couch with partition screens were provided to 50 Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHND) points under Banarpal and Chhendipada Blocks by JSP Foundation. These materials were handed over to Anganawadi Workers by District Collector Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS in presence of Chief District Medical Officer Dr. Trilochan Pradhan, District Social Welfare Officer, Smt. Karna Murmu and District Programme Manager, NHM Shri Deepak Kumar Mohanty and Mrs. Puspalata Satapathy, GM, CSR, JSP at Collectorate Angul.

On this occasion, District Collector, Shri Siddharth Shankar Swain, IAS in a tweet thanked JSP Foundation for providing Foldable couches with partition screen to 50 VHND Points of Angul. This support will add the value for conducting quality VHND at Anganawadi centres, said the Collector, Angul.

VHND is a joint initiative to strengthen the ongoing Mother and Child Health Services by the Department of Health and ICDS. The objective of the VHND is to provide essential and comprehensive health and nutrition services to pregnant women, lactating mothers, children (0-5 yrs.) and adolescent girls. Regular Antenatal and Postnatal Check-ups are the most important interventions under the VHND Programme. This support will facilitate providing better antenatal and postnatal care during the VHND Sessions. Under this initiative more than 5000 pregnant women and lactating mothers will be benefitted.

JSP Foundation under its Vastalya programme has been partnering with the State Govt. and District Administrations in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to ensure substantial reductions of IMR and MMR through multifaceted measures like Registration of pregnancy, ANC, PNC, Vaccination, Institutional Delivery and Nutrition supplement.