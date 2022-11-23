Job drive organized by NCSCDA for both PwDs & Non PwDs jobseekers at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Directorate General of Employment (DGE), Ministry of Labour & Enployment, Government of India had successfully organized an inclusive job drive for Youth jobseekers wherein both PwDs & Non PwDs participated in its office campus at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar. In the job fair there were vacancies for PwD jobseekers with Partial (Not more than 40%) Locomotors Disability candidates.

This event has been made successful with the active support of five employers, TCSiON, Kamalini Associates, Aamdhane Pvt Ltd, L & T Financial Services, Loadshare Networks Pvt Ltd and MedPlus. They had interviewed 432 job seekers and out of that around 203 candidates have been shortlisted that includes PwD candidates. In the said job fair around more than 3500+ vacancies of different profile were there such as Front line officer, Sales Executives, Business Development Manager, Examination Invigilator, Logistics Manager, Cluster Head, Pharmacist, Delivery Executive, Junior Assistant & Delivery Assistant etc.

The program was attended by Shri R K Sharma former Assistant Director NCSCDA, Bhubaneswar & Chandan Chand Senior Manager & unit head ALIMCO as guest of honour and Shri Tapan Kumar Raul, SERO, NCSC for SC& ST whose cooperation has made this event successful.

Smt Sonalika Suman, Head of Office/ Psychologist of NCSCDA thanked all the employers and job seekers for participating in the event and requested all the employers and job seekers for participating in the event and requested all the employers to recruit more and more PwD for their organization as well as inviting them for future job fairs to be organized by the centre to ensure inclusive workplace at every centre.