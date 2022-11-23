Nationwide Webinar series “Anubhav Awardees Speaks

New Delhi : On the directions of the Prime Minister of India Department of Pension & pensioners welfare has launched an online platform entitled ‘Anubhav’ in March 2015 for sharing experience of retiring Government employees while working with the Government. The total 92 organisations associated with the Anubhav portal of the Department and 8778 Anubhav Write-Ups has been published. The Department has awarded 50 Anubhav Award since 2016.

Now, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, has decided to provide a platform to the Anubhav Awardees for share their experience to the nation through Nation Wide Monthly Webinar Series. Their experience will help in capacity building to their organisation and also to other Government servants as per vision of Prime Minister. It will also encourage other retiring Government employee to submit their experiences of Government service in the Anubhav Portal of the Department.

Accordingly, this Department launched Anubhav Webinar Series to share working experience to nation by Anubhav Awardee. On Inaugural Nation-wide webinar on “Anubhav Awardees Speak” held on 22.11.2022 under Chairmanship of Secretary (P&PW). Lead Speakers were Dr. Helen Basil, Retired Senior Engineer/Scientist, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO and Shri K. Santeppa, Retired Scientist- H DRDO has shared their experiences.

Participant of the Webinar were Government employees retiring in next one year, officials of Ministry/Department/ Organisations, Pensioners Association, Anubhav Awardees.