JNPT witnesses upswing in cargo handling; JNPT handled 441,984 TEUs during the month

Mumbai: With the easing of lockdown restrictions and pickup in the domestic economic activity, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of the premier container handling ports, recorded a throughput of 441,984 TEUs in June 2021 as compared to 289,292 TEUs in June 2020. A growth of 52.78% as compared to the same period last year. In terms of rail operations, JNPT handled 88,849 TEUS of ICD traffic from 548 rakes in June 2021, and the Rail-Coefficient is 20.10%.

Following last month’s endeavor to become one of the leaders in combatting the pandemic, JNPT handled two containers of medical accessories in the vessel MV Hyundai Privilege with a total quantity of 23.8MT. JNPT’s APM Terminal handled COVID –related medical accessories in the vessel MV Hyundai Hong Kong, handled two cryogenic containers with medical-grade oxygen in the vessel MV Mol Garland, and four containers with medical accessories on the vessel MV Hyundai Platinum. Additionally, MV CMA CGM RIGOLETTO brought containers with medical accessories.

Commenting on the performance, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “We are proud to see the efficiency of the entire JNPT ecosystem improve, resulting in increasing numbers in container handling, overall container traffic, and throughput even during a pandemic. At JNPT, we appreciate the efforts taken by our talented and skilled workforce, esteemed and valuable Stakeholders. Our ever-aiding Trade Partners have shown in maintaining JN Port’s position as a major contributor to India’s economic growth and the nation’s fight against Covid-19 by relentlessly handling the evacuation and procurement of Medical Grade Oxygen and other Medical accessories and supply”.

During the month gone by, in a significant technological push and with a vision to enhance the port’s efficacy, JNPT installed 2 Mobile X-Ray Scanners at NSICT & APMT. The JNPT – Antwerp Port Training and Consultancy Foundation also conducted an online Training Programme on “Dangerous Goods & Safety Management,” keeping in mind the importance and the rising demand for upgraded skills, safety measures at the port area.

These measures will help the port be at par with advanced global ports augmenting JNPT’s stature to be among the leading container ports in the world.