Increased Rainfall Very Likely along West Coast from 9th July

New Delhi: As per the weather forecast bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to strengthening of southwest monsoon over Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from 9th July. Widespread rainfall with

isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal

Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe from 9th July onwards.

At the same time, due to revival of southwest monsoon from 8th July, rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease over northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura) from 9th July.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 08th July. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th July. Accordingly, southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July.

Under the influence of these conditions scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 8th July.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Northwest India from 9th July and isolated heavy

rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from 8th; over Himachal Pradesh

and Uttar Pradesh from 9th and over East Rajasthan from 10 July onwards.