The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the date sheet for the annual (Regular 2024) examination for students in classes 10th to 12th enrolled in schools located in hard zone areas of the Union Territory.

Class 10th examinations in hard zone areas will begin on April 4th and conclude on May 6th.

Class 11th examinations in hard zone areas will start on April 12th and end on May 16th.