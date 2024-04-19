JharsugudaOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Jharsuguda boat mishap: Death toll rises to two, Odisha CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4lakhs for the kin of the deceased

By OdAdmin

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda boat mishap: Death toll rises to two, seven persons still missing; Odisha CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4lakhs for the kin of the deceased. Seven persons missing after a boat carrying nearly 50 passengers capsizes in the Mahanadi River near Sarada under Lakhanpur block

