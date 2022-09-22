Jazeera Airways launches two new routes to Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru in India

Kuwait : Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of two new routes to the cities of Thiruvananthapuram (formerly known as Trivandrum) and Bengaluru (formerly known as Bangalore) in India.

The Kuwait- Thiruvananthapuram route will be served on Tuesdays and Sundays, with return flights from Trivandrum leaving in the early morning of the next days. The Kuwait-Bengaluru route will be served on Thursdays and Sundays, with return flights from Bengaluru leaving in the early morning of the next day.

Speaking of the new flights, Jazeera Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said, “We are pleased to be extending our reach into India by the addition of these two new services, catering to the high demand from the expat and business communities in Kuwait and from other connecting GCC countries for flights”