Japanese companies show keen interest for investment in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. In a webinar organized by the Japan based Indian Embassy, a presentation on industrial scenario, conducive investment atmosphere and friendly industrial policies of the state was made by the Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Shukla. More than 70 Japanese firms and over 95 participants attended the webinar.

The Principal Secretary Shri Shukla highlighted the favourable ecosystem and industrial environment of the state. He informed about the key strength areas of the state and how Madhya Pradesh being located in the middle of the country will help the Japanese companies to set up their infrastructure. Shri Shukla mentioned that all the requirements of Japanese companies wish to invest in the state will be fulfilled.

During the webinar, Japanese companies showed keen interest on prospects of investment, available in various sectors in the state. Moreover, Japanese companies expressed enthusiasm on the Industrial Promotion Policy of the state besides world class industrial infrastructure along with reforms in labour laws made recently in the state and ease of doing business.

