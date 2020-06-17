Entire country is united to protect the integrity of the nation: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to the martyr personnel of Indian Army, who sacrificed their lives while braving chinese soldiers in Galwan valley of Laddakh. Chief Minister has deeply empathized with the grief-stricken families of martyr personnel. Paying homage to the martyrs, Mr. Baghel said that one of these martyrs was Mr. Ganesh Ram Kunjam from Kanker, Chhattisgarh was one of martyr personnel. Chief Minister said that we are proud of our brave and courageous soldiers and we stand united to protect the integrity of the nation.

