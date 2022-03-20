Japan to invest 3.2 lakh crore rupees in India over next 5 years

New Delhi: Japan to invest 3.2 lakh crore rupees in India over the next five years. In his press statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, today India presents limitless possibilities for Make in India for the world. He said, in this context, Japanese companies have been our brand ambassadors for a long time. Mr Modi said, Japan’s cooperation in India’s flagship projects such as the Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail has been remarkable. He said, India is grateful to Japan for this contribution.

The Prime Minister said, there has been good progress in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. He said, both India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. Mr Modi said, it is imperative to achieve the goal of sustainable economic growth and tackle the problem of climate change. He said, India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership will prove to be a decisive step in this direction. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Japan will raise its investment target in India to 5 trillion Yen or 3.2 lakh crore rupees over the next five years.