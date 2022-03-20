India and Japan sign six agreements following talks between PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi

New Delhi: India and Japan today signed six agreements in the areas including cyber security, waste water management and clean energy after the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held productive talks and discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries. Mr Modi and Mr Kishida also held delegation-level talks. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance the Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. After the annual summit, both the leaders signed a joint statement.

He said, the world is still grappling with Covid-19 and its side effects. He said, there are still hurdles in the process of global economic recovery. Mr Modi said, Geo-political events are also presenting new challenges.

In his statement Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, the whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances. He said, it is very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership. Mr Kishida said, both of them expressed their views and talked about the military operation of Russia into Ukraine. The Japanese Prime Minister emphasized a peaceful solution on the basis of international law.

Mr Modi and Mr Kishida also addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum towards realizing the unparalleled potential of the economic partnership. Mr Modi spoke about reforms taken by his Government and invited Japanese companies to invest in India. The Prime Minister made a commitment to Japanese companies saying that his Government will extend all possible support for their establishment in India. He said, the relationship between the two countries stands on a strong foundation and added that both stand to benefit by it.

This is Mr Kishida’s first visit to India since he took charge of the office last year. The 14th India Japan Annual Summit is the first meeting of Mr Modi and Mr Kishida.

Mr Kishida arrived in New Delhi this afternoon on a two-day visit. Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw received the visiting dignitary at the airport.