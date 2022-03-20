Prime Minister of Japan FUMIO Kishida is arriving in New Delhi today for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida begins an official visit to New Delhi today for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas. The summit is the first meeting between the two leaders in this format. Notably, this is Kishida’s first bilateral visit since his appointment as Prime Minister.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to New Delhi from 19-20 March 2022 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. The Summit would be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. His visit comes at a time when the two countries celebrate the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Both countries are working towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

On March 3, PM Modi participated along with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the Quad leaders’ virtual meeting. The Quad leaders reviewed the ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders’ initiatives announced as part of the Quad’s contemporary and positive agenda.

Japan has been a valuable partner in India’s developmental journey. During the inauguration last year of the Rudraksh convention centre in Varanasi, constructed in partnership with Japan, Prime Minister Modi referred to the India-Japan relationship as being one of the most natural in the region.