Punjab Cabinet decides to fill 25 thousand vacancies in different departments in its first meeting

New Delhi: Punjab Cabinet today in its first meeting decided to fill 25 thousand vacancies in different departments. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held at Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

After the meeting addressing media, Bhagwant Mann said that 10 thousand posts will be filled in the state police department and 15 thousand civil posts in various other departments. CM said that AAP has promised to fill these posts during the election campaign. He said that the process of notification and advertisement of posts will be completed within a month.

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the new Cabinet of Punjab. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formed his Cabinet. In the first phase, he has included 10 ministers in the Cabinet. As there is a quota of 17 ministers, the seven ministers will be included later on. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers was held at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered them the oath of office and secrecy.