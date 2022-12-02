Japan beat Spain to reach last 16; Germany crash out of FIFA World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

In the FIFA World Cup, Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in Group ‘E’ match, but fail to qualify for the round 16 stage as they lag behind Spain on goal difference. In the other Group ‘E’ match, Japan beat Spain 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium and qualify for the round 16 stage. After both matches, Japan finished with six points, securing two wins from three matches. Spain and Germany were tied at four points but the former advanced on the basis of a better goal difference. Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.

Earlier, in Group ‘F’ match, Morocco and Croatia have qualified for the round of 16 stage while Belgium and Canada Out. Morocco beat Canada 2-1 at the Al Thumama Stadium in their final group-stage game. Morocco finished on seven points, two more than runners-up Croatia, to advance from the group stages for a second time, 36 years after they became the first African country to do so at the Mexico World Cup in 1986. Croatia are second with five points while Belgium are third with four. Canada are fourth, having lost all three matches they played. In the other match, Croatia held Belgium to a 0-0 draw to progress to the last 16 as the runners-up at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar.

Today, in Group ‘H’ stage match, South Korea will take on Portugal at 8:30 pm at Education City Stadium, Qatar, while Ghana will lock horns with Uruguay at 8:30 pm at Al-Janoub Stadium, Qatar.