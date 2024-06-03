Japan Airlines and IndiGo Agree on Codeshare Partnership

Japan Airlines (JAL) and IndiGo today announced that they have agreed on codeshare partnership which will greatly benefit the customers by providing more travel options between Japan and India. The cooperation will allow Japan Airlines to strengthen its connectivity into India initially, while enabling more travel options for IndiGo customers on JAL’s extensive domestic and international network in later phases.

IndiGo, India’s leading airline with over 60% market share, and JAL will commence codeshare on India domestic routes which connect to JAL operated flights from/to Delhi and Bengaluru.

Currently, JAL operates daily services between Tokyo Haneda – Delhi, and three times a week services between Tokyo Narita – Bengaluru, supporting the air travel demand between the two countries. Through this new partnership with IndiGo, which has the largest domestic network in India, JAL will be able to establish an extensive network throughout India, including major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Pune, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Goa, that connect to JAL operated flights. With IndiGo, known for its high-quality in-flight service and punctuality, JAL will extend an exceptional service to even more travelers through this partnership. In the ensuing period, the carriers will seek to further expand the cooperation with IndiGo code sharing on JAL operated flights.

Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President Network Planning & Revenue Management, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to expand our portfolio of codeshare partnerships with this agreement with Japan Airlines. Japan has been increasing in popularity amongst Indian travellers, as both countries are working to strengthen bilateral relationships and ease the visa norms. This phase of the partnership expands the choices available to Japan Airlines customers for journeys to/from Japan, using IndiGo’s extensive network in India. This step to provide seamless connectivity to support trade, commerce, and tourism between the two countries. Over time, we intend to expand the scope of geographic and reciprocal coverage of this relationship to further grow travel opportunities for customers of both airlines. With burgeoning demand for international travel, IndiGo is committed to offer an on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Ross Leggett, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice President Route Marketing, Japan Airlines, said, “We are excited to announce our new codeshare partnership with IndiGo, having the largest domestic network in India, and offering high-quality service to customers. With the extensive network, travelers to/from India and Japan will be able to book their flight on one ticket, and experience both IndiGo and JAL’s exceptional service. In recent years, India has achieved remarkable economic growth, and the air travel demand between Japan and India are increasing more than ever before. Both partners are delighted to enter in partnership and hope to contribute further to the market by providing customers with more options and a great customer experience.”