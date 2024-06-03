CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits INS Chilka; Takes overview of the Agniveer Trainings

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan has visited INS Chilka, the premier ab-initio training establishment of Indian Navy. The CDS was briefed on the pivotal role played by INS Chilka in shaping future sea warriors of the Indian Navy. An overview of Agniveer training activities and analysis of the batches trained to date at Chilka was provided.

In his address to the Agniveers, the CDS brought out that the implementation of the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation building by providing skilled, disciplined and motivated youth. He exhorted the Agniveers to focus on training to become technologically proficient sea warriors. During the interaction, he took on various queries of the Agniveers.

To gain insight into Agniveer training in the Navy, CDS took a short tour of the training infrastructure. He complimented the training faculty for imparting high standards of training and shaping the next generation of sea warriors.