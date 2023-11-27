Janhvi Kapoor unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ 2 new showrooms in Kolkata at Barrackpore and Barasat

Barrackpore : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery companies, today launched 2 new showrooms in Kolkata at Barasat and Barrackpore. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor inaugurated the showrooms, which will offer an unparalleled experience to patrons in a world-class ambiance. The showroom at Barasat is located at Ghosh Para Road, North 24 Parganas, whereas in Barrackpore it is located at Jessore Road opp. Calcutta High School. With these launches, Kalyan Jewellers marks its presence across 7 locations in the state of West Bengal. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region, to supplement its growth and make the brand more accessible to patrons in West Bengal.

As part of the launch offer, Kalyan Jewellers is offering customers with a complimentary 1 gram gold coin on every Rs. 50,000*. This offer is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1 lakh.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor said, “It’s a privilege for me to be a part of Kalyan Jewellers’ grand showroom launch celebrations here in Kolkata. I believe that its stunning collections are a perfect fusion of grace, paying homage to the diverse traditions followed across our nation. Serving as a representative for this esteemed brand fills me with great pride, knowing that it is built on the pillars of trust and transparency, along with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. I am confident that the patrons in this region will wholeheartedly embrace and support the brand.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new showrooms in Barrackpore and Barasat. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers, while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The newly-launched showrooms will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers’ has announced exciting offers for patrons in the region.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).