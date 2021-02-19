Jammu and Kashmir reports 87 new positive cases, 122992 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 87 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 11 from Jammu division and 76 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125634.Also 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 53 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125634 positive cases, 688 are Active Positive, 122992 have recovered and 1954 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1229 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4942425test results available, 4816791 samples have been tested as negative till 18thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1240119 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33871 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 688 in isolation and 108445 in home surveillance. Besides, 1095161 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26687 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 302 Active Positive, 25924 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8173 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 38Active Positive, 7960 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7845 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with 42 active positive cases, 7684 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 119 deaths; Pulwama has 5809 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 40 Active Positive, 5680 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 89 deaths; Kupwara has 5672 positive cases,05 Active Positive, 5571 recoveries, 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4974 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 38 Active Positive, 4850 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4708 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with16 Active Positive and 4630 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4660 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 4582 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2712 positive cases with 11 Active Positive, 2647 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2592 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with19 active positive cases, 2533 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25127 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 93 active positive cases, 24661 recoveries (including10 cases recovered today), 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4241 positive cases23active positive cases, 4161 recoveries and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3873 positive cases with 04 active positive, 3814 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3436 positive caseswith03 Active positive, 3369 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases with 0 active positive cases, 3203 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2733 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2710 recoveries;22 deaths; Samba has 2835 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 2790 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive caseswith17active positive, 2479recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1646 positive with 00 active positive cases, 1630 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 125634 positive cases in J&K, 12057 have been reported as travelers while 113577 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 957 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 123 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1429 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2386 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 198 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.44 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.