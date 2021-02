Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly House adjourned till 4:00 PM as ruckus over Mandi mismanagement continues.

Earlier House adjourned till 11:30 AM following ruckus created by BJP and Congress MLAs over various issues including Mandi problem.

We will not let smooth functioning of House untill all crops are procured from Mandis says Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.