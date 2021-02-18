Jammu and Kashmir reports 84 new positive cases, 122939 recovered so far

Jammu:The Government on Wednesday informed that 58 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 11 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125547.

Moreover, 56 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 22 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125547 positive cases, 657 are Active Positive, 122939 have recovered and 1951 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1226 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4917708 test results available, 4792161 samples have been tested as negative till 17thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1232067 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33839 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 657 in isolation and 107361 in home surveillance. Besides, 1088259 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26639 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 272 Active Positive, 25907 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 460 deaths; Baramulla has 8167 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 35 Active Positive, 7959 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7835 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 39 active positive cases, 7678 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Pulwama has 5803 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 37 Active Positive, 5678 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today)and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5672 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) , 05 Active Positive, 5571 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) , 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4973 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 44 Active Positive, 4843 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4705 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 13 Active Positive and 4630 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4660 positive cases with 31 Active Positive, 4582 recoveries and 47 deaths; Kulgam has 2712 positive cases with 12 Active Positive, 2646 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2590 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 17 active positive cases, 2533 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25116 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 92 active positive cases, 24651 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4241 positive cases 23 active positive cases, 4161 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3873 positive cases with 04 active positive, 3814 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3436 positive cases with 06 Active positive, 3366 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases with no active positive case, 3203 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2733 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2710 recoveries; 22 deaths; Samba has 2835 positive cases with 09 active positive cases, 2786 recoveries and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive cases with 19 active positive, 2477 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive cases with no active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1646 positive with no active positive case, 1630 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 125547 positive cases in J&K, 12013 have been reported as travelers while 113534 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 957 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 122 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1433 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2390 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 195 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.37 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.