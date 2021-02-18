Kishtwar Forest Division of J&K Forest Department launches Mega plantation drive

Kishtwar: Kishtwar Forest Division of J&K Forest Department, in collaboration with the district Administration, today kickstarted a mega plantation drive on mission mode basis here from District Industries Centre.

Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Sharma, Conservator of Forest Chenab Circle, Satpal Pakhro, ADC, Pawan Parihar, DFO Marwah, Vijay Kumar, DFO Kishtwar, Sagar Singh besides other officials from line departments such as RDD, PMGSY, Revenue, Police and Army were present on the occasion.

During the drive, Conservator of forest stressed upon the concerned officers and field functionaries to make all out efforts to conserve, enhance and upgrade the forests reserves in the District. He said that this plantation drive, under Green J&K Drive, lays stress on the plantation in the flood prone and industrial areas to contain the soil erosion and pollution.

He informed that Plantation drive at the catchment area of Pakal Dool and Keru Hydroelectric power projects in presence of the project authorities is in full swing.

DFO Marwah informed that over four lakh trees have been planted so far in Marwah division and more trees are being planted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Conservator of forest, Doda circle is on two day visit to Kishtwar district and on the first day of his visit, yesterday, he visited Dangduru, Dachhan area of Marwah Sub-Division and took stock of the green gold in the sub-division and also reviewed the functioning of the Forest Department there.