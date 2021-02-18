District Industries Centre, Jammu hosts Udyam Mela for Registration of Units

Jammu : District Industries Centre, Jammu has started 6 day Udyam Mela at different locations in its jurisdiction for registration of industrial units, starting from today.

On the 1st day today, Udyam Mela, was hosted at Industrial Estate, Digiana. General Manager, DIC Jammu, Subah Mehta, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of registering the Enterprises in Manufacturing and Service sectors under Udyam. She highlighted that Udyam can be obtained with nominal details by units and will help them to became eligible for various benefits available to MSMEs. She appraised that the Udyam is free of cost with no personal interface of the stakeholders with the departments and post 31st March 2021, obtaining of Udyam registration will be mandatory. “It is quite easy and requires very less information for uploading the data on the Udyam portal and is completely online paperless and is based on the self declarations,” she said adding only mobile linked Aadhaar No. will be enough for registration for industrial and service sector.

The GM, DIC also highlighted the various benefits, which can be derived from Udyam Registration i.e. Collateral free loans from Banks; Protection against delayed payments, against material / services rendered; Ease of obtaining registrations, licenses and approvals; MSME Registered entity gets eligible for Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme [CLCSS];Proposed 30%-50% CIS as per New Industrial Policy; International Trade Fair Special consideration; Government Security Deposit [EMD] waiver [useful while participating Tenders]; Stamp Duty & Registration fee waiver; ISO Certification fees reimbursement; Direct Tax Laws rules exemption; NSIC performance and Credit rating fees subsidy; Patent Registration subsidy; Barcode registration subsidy; Industrial Promotion Subsidy [IPS] eligibility.

Meanwhile, it was informed that the Udyam mela will be organized at ITI, RS Pura on Feb 18, 2021, SICOP Office at Birpur, Bari Brahmana, Jammu on Feb 19, 2021; Industrial Estate, Akhnoor on Feb 21, 2021; Association Office at SIDCO Complex, Bari Brahmana, Jammu on Feb 22, 2021 and Association Office at SICOP Complex, Gangyal on Feb 23, 2021. The timing of the same will be from 11.30 AM to 5.00 PM. Also the Entrepreneurs can visit office of general manager DIC Jammu for on all working days to get the assistance for Udyam registration from 10.00 am to 04.00 pm.

