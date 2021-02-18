Budget session of Odisha Assembly begins with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal address

Bhubaneswar: Budget session of Odisha Assembly begins with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal addressing the House. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal moves condolence motion to pay homage to ex-MLAs, Covid warriors & martyrs; says “Odisha govt’s fight against Covid19 is praiseworthy.”

Congress MLAs create ruckus in the House over Kotia row during Governor Ganeshi Lal’s address, stage walkout. BJP members also stage a walk out during the Governor’s Address to the assembly Budget Session.

State Budget will be presented on 22nd of February. The session will have 31 sittings.

The Session will be conducted in two phases – from February 18 to February 27 and March 12 to April 9. The Budget will be tabled on February 22.