Jammu and Kashmir reports 786 new positive cases, 28510 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 786 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 354 from Jammu division and 432 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 37163. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 490 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 108 from Jammu Division and 382 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 37163 positive cases, 7959 are Active Positive, 28510 have recovered and 694 have died; 63 in Jammu division and 631 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 956733 test results available, 919570 samples have been tested as negative till August 30, 2020.

Till date 458984 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 45176 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7959 in isolation and 45033 under home surveillance. Besides, 360122 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 9186 positive cases (including 161 cases reported today) with 1589 Active Positive, 7378 recovered (including 167 cases recovered today), 219 deaths; Baramulla has 2810 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 506 Active Positive, 2204 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Pulwama reported 2590 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 465 active positive cases, 2077 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Kulgam has 1918 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 210 Active Positive, 1673 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Shopian has 1698 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 120 Active Positive, 1550 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Anantnag district has 2314 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 510 Active Positive, 1755 recovered (including 28 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Budgam has 2479 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today) with 690 Active Positive and 1729 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Kupwara has 2075 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 632 Active Positive, 1397 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Bandipora has 2142 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 734 Active Positive, 1383 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 25 deaths and Ganderbal has 1415 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 443 active positive cases, 951 recoveries (including 66 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 3149 positive cases (including 258 cases reported today) with 1128 active positive cases, 1979 recoveries (including 51 cases recovered today), 42 deaths; Rajouri has 888 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 117 active positive cases, 766 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Ramban has 653 positive cases with 19 active positive, 633 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 871 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 191 Active positive, 677 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Udhampur has 810 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 138 active positive cases, 670 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 706 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 180 Active Positive, 524 recoveries, 02 deaths; Doda has 415 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases, 336 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Poonch has 413 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 85 active positive, 324 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 04 deaths; Reasi has 389 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 70 active positive, 319 recoveries Kishtwar has 242 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 56 active positive cases and 185 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 37163 positive cases in J&K 6494 have been reported as travelers while 30669 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.57 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

