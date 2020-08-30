Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected area Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of the state on Monday. He will later chair a meeting of senior officials.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said five major river systems of the state witnessed floods following torrential rains triggered by three successive low pressures in the Bay of Bengal recently.

Tripathy said the flow will be there till 11 am on Monday and added that the water level/flooding is likely to affect parts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts.

Devi and Bhargavi rivers in Puri district are flowing above the danger level. Senior officials, engineers of the Water Resources department are constantly monitoring the situation.

The Chief Secretary said preventive action is being taken to repair the breach in embankments. The Capital Embankments are safe. One capital embankment was sabotaged by some miscreants, who have been arrested, Tripathy added.

He said the flood situation is improving and Chief Minister is scheduled to survey the flood-affected regions tomorrow.

He informed that the CM will preside over a high-level meeting with officers after the survey. Adequate number of rescue and relief teams have been deployed as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, he added.

