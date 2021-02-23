Jammu and Kashmir reports 58 new positive cases, 123236 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 58 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 11 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125925.

Moreover, 44 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 01 from Jammu Division and 43 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125925 positive cases, 725 are Active Positive, 123236 have recovered and 1954 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1229 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5038661test results available, 4912736 samples have been tested as negative till 22thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1268616 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34056 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 735 in isolation and 108884 in home surveillance. Besides, 1122987 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26794 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 322 Active Positive, 26011 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8208 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 54Active Positive, 7979 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7863 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 46 active positive cases, 7698 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 119 deaths; Pulwama has 5837 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 39 Active Positive, 5709 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today)and 89 deaths; Kupwara has 5673 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),03 Active Positive, 5574 recoveries, 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4990 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 37 Active Positive, 4867 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4709 positive caseswith15 Active Positive and 4632 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4664 positive caseswith 21 Active Positive, 4596 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2719 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 13 Active Positive, 2652 recoveriesand 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2599 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with19 active positive cases, 2540 recoveriesand 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25169 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 108 active positive cases, 24688 recoveries, 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4259 positive cases26active positive cases, 4176 recoveries and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3876 positive caseswith 05 active positive, 3816 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3436 positive caseswith01 Active positive, 3371 recoveredand 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive caseswith 0 active positive cases, 3203 recoveredand 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2735 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 02 Active Positive, 2711 recoveries and22 deaths; Samba has 2837 positive caseswith 07 active positive cases, 2790 recoveriesand 40 deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive caseswith17active positive, 2479recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1646 positivewith 00 active positive cases, 1630 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 125925 positive cases in J&K, 12146 have been reported as travelers while 113779 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 957 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 124 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1426 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2383 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 199 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.60 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.