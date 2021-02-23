J&K National Panthers Party delegation calls on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) leaders and office bearers today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by its President, Prof. Bhim Singh apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance pertaining to the establishment of University in Bhaderwah, completion of Bhaderwah-Chamba Road and Bhaderwah-Bani -Basohli road, upgradation of health facility and construction of bunkers in Rajouri & Poonch, completion of tourism projects of the Jammu division and conservation of Raika Rakh forests.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their genuine issues will be addressed on merit.

J&K Government is taking various initiatives as per the developmental needs of the people to ensure holistic and equitable development of the UT, observed the Lt Governor.

Office bearers of JKNPP including P.K.Ganju; Masood Indrabi; Choudhary Iqbal; Anita Thakur and Capt. Anil Gour were also present during the interaction.