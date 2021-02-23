Cyber fraud in Odisha; 4,273 cases in 3 yrs:Home Minister (MoS) Dibya Shankar Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The number of cybercrimes is constantly increasing in the State in the last three years with total 4,273 cases registered during the period, informed Home Minister (MoS) Dibya Shankar Mishra in the State Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the Minister said 867 cyber crimes were registered in 2018, which rose up to 1,475 in 2019 and 1,931 in 2020.

Of the total cases, 1,319 were related to cyber crime against women and 2,704 were cyber fraud. While 974 persons, including 11 women have been arrested in connection with the cases, one of them was convicted in court.