Jammu and Kashmir reports 507 new positive cases, 17003 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 507 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 129 from Jammu division and 378 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 24897. Also 13 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 336 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 74 from Jammu Division and 262 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 24897 positive cases, 7422 are Active Positive, 17003 have recovered and 472 have died; 35 in Jammu division and 437 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 717110 test results available, 692213 samples have been tested as negative till August 09, 2020.

Additionally, till date 391304 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 41318 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7422 in isolation and 48442 under home surveillance. Besides, 293650 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 6155 positive cases (including 155 cases reported today) with 2400 Active Positive, 3603 recovered (including 144 cases recovered today), 152 deaths; Baramulla has 2137 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 441 Active Positive, 1614 recovered, 82 deaths; Pulwama reported 1829 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 691 active positive cases and 1108 recovered (including 64 cases recovered today) and 30 deaths; Kulgam has 1609 positive cases (including 15 case reported today) with 169 Active Positive and 1410 recoveries and 30 deaths; Shopian has 1520 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 188 Active Positive, 1308 recovered and 24 deaths; Anantnag district has 1553 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 334 Active Positive, 1186 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Budgam has 1533 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 444 Active Positive and 1054 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) cases and 35 deaths; Kupwara has 1256 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 254 Active Positive, 976 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Bandipora has 1022 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 393 Active Positive, 611 recovered and 18 deaths and Ganderbal has 672 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 298 active positive cases and 367 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1555 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 717 active positive cases and 814 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Rajouri has 758 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 230 active positive cases, 525 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 589 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 53 active positive, 535 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 594 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 89 Active positive, 504 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 623 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 206 active positive cases, 415 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 517 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive and 332 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today), 01 death; Doda has 311 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 48 active positive cases, 261 recoveries (including 08 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 275 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 101 active positive, 173 recoveries, 01 death; Reasi has 226 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 146 active positive, 80 recoveries and Kishtwar has 163 positive cases with 36 active positive cases; 127 recoveries.

According to the bulletin, of the total 24897 positive cases in J&K 4940 have been reported as travelers while 19957 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments