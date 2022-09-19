Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls in South Kashmir’s twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama and dedicated these to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir who has waited for a long time for this moment.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said, today is a historic day for J&K and observed that the Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will go a long way in offering facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment, and skilling of youth.

Mr Sinha said, the Cinema is a powerful creative medium that reflects the culture, values, and aspirations of the people. He observed that Cinema opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, and enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture. Mr. Sinha also shared the Government’s vision to establish similar Multipurpose Cinema Halls in every district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Mission Youth.

Manoj Sinha said that J&K has a long association with the world of Cinema and the new film policy and the facilities created have once again made J&K the favourite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that with the support of Mission Youth, District Administration, Jadooz Group, and the society, he is confident that the timeless creativity offered by Cinema will be appreciated across generations.

The Lieutenant Governor said, Cinema has played a huge role in social change in our country, giving us role models, and inspiring us to work for society and for the nation.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to making the youth empowered, the Lt Governor said, the Government is ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.

He said, the new cinema halls in Kashmir Valley will generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for the training of youth and seminars.

Notably, students, youth, and people from all walks of life gathered at the new Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event.