Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated today a 120 feet tall National Flag to the nation at Pulwama in South Kashmir. He unfurled the tricolour and received the Guard of Honour at Mini Secretariat Pulwama.

While addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that the Tricolour is the symbol of One Nation, One Emotion, One Identity and is the honour and pride of our great nation.

He said, the Tricolour is also the reflection of the dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of our youth. On the occasion, Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for various youth-oriented projects in the district worth 9.11 crores rupees.

The Lt Governor observed that the new initiatives are aimed to empower the youth, enable self-development, sharpen skills and help them to realize their dreams.

Addressing the youth present in large numbers, the Lt Governor called upon them to follow the right path which leads to development, progress, and nation-building. He said that the younger generation must aim big since they have the ability, the power to bring revolution and transform the world.

He desired that all the youth must work together to build a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented J&K and take a pledge to defeat the nefarious designs of the neighboring country.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth towards youth engagement, developing creative leadership, extending handholding to thousands of youth, and providing the right medium for the youth to grow and prosper.

He noted that under the Mumkin programme, 4482 young boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir have been given mini-commercial vehicles and they have also provided employment to other people, besides becoming self-reliant.

Mr. Sinha informed that Financial assistance of 100 crore rupees under the Tejaswini programme has been provided to 3500 women to fulfill their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. He said, the Tejaswinis has also provided employment opportunities to about 50,000 other women and men and programs like Parwaaz, Rise Together, and Super 75 are changing the lives of lakhs of youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor also urged the younger generation to join the efforts of the UT Government to weed out corruption from J&K. He maintained that if they get any information about corrupt practices, they should immediately inform by sending a message to Anti-Corruption Bureau’s WhatsApp number.