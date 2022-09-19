Piyush Goyal reaches Saudi Arabia on two-day visit

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reached Saudi Arabia today on two-day visit. The Minister held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu Khalid Alsalem.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal said, during the meeting, they identified a range of mutually beneficial opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Commerce and Industry Minister will co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Investments Committee with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman.

The two Ministers are expected to discuss the progress made under various Joint Working Groups of the Economic and Investment committee. Both sides are also expected to formulate plan of action for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in priority areas and projects, including the West Coast Refinery Project and Trans-ocean grid connectivity.

They will also draft plan of action over accelerate progress on the announcement made by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of investments worth 100 Billion US dollar in India, during his visit to the country in February 2019.

During his visit, Mr Goyal is also scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia Commerce Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi and is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on the gamut of economic ties between the two countries.

Our Correspondent reports that Mr Goyal’s visit to Saudi Arabia will add further impetus to the dynamic and ever growing strategic partnership between the two countries and pave the way for new areas of cooperation that will further strengthen commercial and trade ties between them.