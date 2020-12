Sambalpur: Jagruti Mahila Mandal of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, MCL reached out to 32 children living in peripheral village Lakshmipara and provided them sweaters by following COVID-19 guidelines. Kudos to Team jagriti Mahila Mandal for such a social initiative under the leadership of its President Smt. Sangeeta Sinha, the first Lady of MCL & with the help of all the Vice Presidents of Jagriti Mahila Mandal .

Related

comments