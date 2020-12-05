One Day Training of Citizen Groups on Rights, Entitlements and Accountability held in Badhinuapalli in Khallikote

Khallikote:One day training workshops was held at Badhinuapalli Gram Panchayat of Khallikote block. A total of 70 communities (58% females) from three village of Badhinuaplli Gram Panchayat namely Kendupata, Manapalli and Badhinuapalli, attended the workshop. The workshop was held at the Manapalli Cyclone Centre. The communities (man and women) has been actively participated and trained on Rights, Entitlements and Accountability under Strengthening Rural Local Governance and Accountability through Citizen Led Initiative in Ganjam district of Odisha under taken by Youth for Social Development (YSD) with the support from Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiative (APPI). The training workshop was led by eminent state level expert trainer Mr. Sachikanta Pradhan.

YSD has been working to strengthen rural local governance in 10 gram panchayats in two blocks (Khallikote and Purusottampur) in Ganjam district of Odisha since one year through increasing capacity (citizens organise, identify, articulate and act on their rights and entitlements) and participation (beyond voting, citizen hold the state/service providers to account through the use of Social Accountability tools of the most marginalised sections such as dalits, (Scheduled Caste) and women (single women, widow, women headed HHs, and women belong to marginalised section) by using participatory planning, budgeting methods (engage in formation of GPDP, attend and voice in gram sabha, identify issues & challenges, resources and resolve) and social accountability tools and also by enhancing capacity of elected & public officials, institutions and by holding them accountable, and responsive. YSD project coordinator Mr. Chandan Kumar Sahu, Rabinarayan Behera and Supriya Rout coordinated the entire initiate.

