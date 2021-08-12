Jagannath temple puri reopens for devotees from today

Bhubaneswar : Jagannath temple in Puri reopened for devotees amid strict observance of Covid protocols, after a long gap of four months, here on Thursday.

Besides, for the first two days the sevayats family members will only be allowed to have darshan after which from August 16 the doors of temple will open for the residents of Puri .

While, for the other people from outside Puri district can have darshan from August 23 , but for entry Covid negative report and vaccination certificate is mandatory.