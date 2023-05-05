ITC Engage Celebrates Intense Passion for Performance Launches Engage Intense with Brand Ambassador, Shubman Gill

New Delhi: Working hard to pursue their dreams is what defines this generation of high-performance individuals. They possess the inherent need to constantly achieve more and be the best. ITC Engage celebrates this intense passion and the zest for performance with the launch of its new range of deodorants, Engage Intense. Epitomizing this generational intensity of hard work, from grit to glory, is Shubman Gill, the new brand Ambassador for Engage Intense.

Engage Intense presents a range of masculine deodorants which complement the intense spirit to dream big, perform well & win. The long-lasting strong fragrances reflect this zeal to be better, raise the intensity of performance and accomplish one’s goals and aspirations. The scent profiles of leathery, woody, and spicy, is designed to be a part of this journey of perseverance for young men.

Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador brings his intense preparation and game to the forefront for Engage Intense. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India and directed by Vijay Sawant,thefilm highlights rigour, commitment and passion of Men who dream to be the achievers of tomorrow. Shubman as the brand ambassador shares his own journey of dedication, faith and positivity through this visual and intense narrative. Engage Intense complements this journey of young India.

Watch TVC here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysyRrrOf_6o

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Business, ITC limited, says, “It is indeed motivating to witness the changing attitudes towards success and achievement. Many young people are more willing to take risks and pursue their passion and dreams, even if it requires enormous hard work and facing uncertainties. It is this journey of the zeal for performance that Engage Intense celebrates. With Shubman Gill, Engage Intense celebrates the strength of performance not only metaphorically but also in the product promise.”

Shubman Gill, Brand Ambassador for Engage Intense, states, “I have huge respect for hard-earned success. I believe while hard-work and talent is interlinked, it is hard-work that often takes precedence. Performance is key and preparations to bring the A game always needs a lot of practice, patience and motivation. I am happy to partner with Engage to showcase this intensity that helps achieve the pinnacle of performance. I totally believe, jitni intense taiyaari, utna intense game!”

Engage Intense is available in two variants, Black Skies and Green Turf with a promise of long lasting, 24-hour fragrance profiles. It is available is leading retail outlets at INR 230/- for 150ml.