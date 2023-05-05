NueGo’s Fleet of New, Electric Buses Set High Standards for Safety on the Road

Hyderabad: NueGo is India’s first premium electric AC coach service that promises its passengers a comfortable and safe travel experience. With safety being of utmost importance to the brand, every decision on every feature is taken to ensure that its passengers are safe and comfortable throughout their journey.

One of the key safety measures taken by NueGo is conducting 25 electrical and mechanical checks before every departure to ensure that the buses are in top-notch condition. Additionally, the brand has installed real-time monitoring systems to always keep track of the bus and its drivers. This allows the brand to respond immediately in case of any unforeseen incidents.

NueGo has also installed a state-of-the-art advanced collision prevention system called ADAS

(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to prevent any accidents. The coaches are equipped with speed locks that ensure that they do not exceed 80 KMPH, and they also have best-in-class vehicle suspension to ensure a smooth ride. The brand also conducts breath analyzer tests on its bus drivers before departure to ensure that they are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility said, “Safety and comfort are two of the most important factors in providing reliable transportation. We understand the importance of providing a reliable and secure transportation experience. Keeping these things in mind we have made it our top priority to design and manufacture buses that not only provide a comfortable and enjoyable ride, but also prioritize the safety and security of our passengers. That’s why we have invested heavily in advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride for all. We are committed to ensuring that every passenger feels secure and relaxed when riding our buses.”

In addition to these safety measures, NueGo also has CCTV surveillance in place to monitor the

buses and ensure passenger safety. The buses are equipped with advanced fire prevention and control systems, as well as battery temperature control systems to ensure that the buses are safe and comfortable for passengers.

The brand has also set up lounges for safe and convenient boarding and deboarding of passengers. These lounges provide a comfortable environment for passengers to wait for their buses.

NueGo is a brand that is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of its

passengers. Before every trip, the brand takes several safety measures like 24×7 real-time monitoring of buses and drivers, installing advanced collision prevention systems, and CCTV surveillance to ensure passenger safety. The brand also goes the extra mile by providing lounges for safe and convenient boarding and deboarding of passengers, as well as best-in-class vehicle suspension to ensure a comfortable ride.