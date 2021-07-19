ITC Aashirvaad Svasti distributes over 35,000 glasses of Vitamin A fortified milk in Kolkata

Kolkata: ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasti, celebrated for its superior quality fresh dairy offerings had committed to supply Vitamin A-fortified Milk through its recent campaign, #RaiseAGlassOfMilk. The campaign kick-started on World Milk Day to support the lesser privileged in these trying times. Starting 1st week of July, glasses of Vitamin A-fortified Aashirvaad Svasti Milk are being distributed to lesser privileged children, senior citizens and front line workers through partnership with NGOs, Old Age Homes and Hospitals, including, Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), Ruby Hospital, Save the Children, Shibasram Seva Trust, Bidhan Ananda Ashram and Behala Shantinilaya. Further distribution of milk will be aided through these network partners to amplify reach among orphanages and lesser privileged household across Kolkata.

Initiated on World Milk Day, the digital campaign encouraged consumers to join the cause virtually from their respective social media handles by posting a picture of themselves with a glass of milk on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #RaiseAGlassOfMilk. The brand pledged to provide a glass of milk to the lesser privileged for a month for every picture the consumers posted. The “RaiseAGlassOfMilk” campaign received an encouraging consumer response with a sizeable number of people doing their bit through their participation.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer -Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “We had entered the market with a sincere commitment to deliver fresh dairy products that are not only superior in taste and quality but also add value to our consumers’ lives. Vitamin fortification in milk is one of the effective ways to manage nutrition related deficiencies. As promised, Aashirvaad Svasti has initiated supplies of vitamin fortified milk to lesser privileged sections of the society through partnership with various NGOs and hospitals, in Kolkata. We are thankful to all the consumers who came forward to participate in the initiative and supported this cause.”

Over the years, Aashirvaad Svasti has been actively involved in consciously highlighting the importance of supporting immunity through Vitamin fortified milk.