PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the demise of H.H. Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Sripad Vader Swamiji of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math. He will be remembered for his extensive service to society, particularly in healthcare. Condolences to his countless followers. Om Shanti.