IREDA conducts Preventive Health Check-up for all its employees

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA)organized a Preventive Health Check-up camp at its Corporate Office in New Delhi on 9th March, 2024. The camp aimed at fostering early detection of health concerns and promoting a culture of prioritizing fitness among the organization’s workforce.The camp saw enthusiastic participation from all levels of staff, including CMD and Director (Finance), underlining IREDA’s inclusive approach to employee well-being. Contract, security, and housekeeping personnel were also encouraged to avail the benefits of the health camp, ensuring holistic coverage across the organization.

Inaugurating the camp, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDAShri Pradip Kumar Dasreiterated IREDA’s steadfast commitment to its employees, recognizing them as the company’s most invaluable asset. He underscored the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being, emphasizing that a healthy workforce is fundamental to achieving optimal performance and organizational success. This initiative reflects IREDA’s holistic approach towards fostering a work environment that encourages both professional excellence and personal well-being.