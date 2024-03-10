Minority Affairs Minister, Smt. Smriti Irani lays foundation stone for projects approved under Buddhist Development Plan under aegis of PMJVK in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim & Ladakh

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Irani, laid the foundation stone via virtual platform for 38 projects with the total estimated cost of Rs. 225 crore approved under Buddhist Development Plan under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Keeping in view the present Government’s concept of ‘विरासत के साथ विकास’ and ‘विरासत का संवर्धन,’ on this occasion Hon’ble Minister of Minority Affairs announced financial assistance of Rs. 30 Crores for strengthening ‘Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi for academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts and skill upgradation of Buddhist population.

Aligned with the purpose of ‘Viksit Bharat’ the Minister desired that the Institutes like Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies of the University of Delhi and other prominent institutes should collaborate for integrated development in a circuit so as to conserve the Buddhist cultural heritage and knowledge along with providing them modern education.

In addition to the event held in New Delhi today, this event has been ceremoniously conducted in the respective States and the UT also in the presence of Shri Prem Sing Tamang, Chief Minister, Government of Sikkim, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Shri John Barla, Minister of State of Minority Affairs, Government of India, various Ministers in the respective States, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and other dignitaries .

Taking another step ahead towards Government of India’s commitment for development of minorities with the “Whole of Government” approach with specific focus on the Buddhist Communities primarily in the far flung border areas in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh and with the prime objective to secularize the traditional theological education with an additional provision of modern education and the professional/Vocational and skill development courses for the young Buddhist population in these areas, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has come up with a program viz. Buddhist Development Plan (BDP).

This program would be implemented converging various ongoing schemes of the Ministry such as PMJVK, PM-Vikas, Scholarship as well as the programs and the schemes being administered by NMDFC and those relevant in other Ministries. The program includes provisions for awareness campaigns to ensure that such schemes and programs are within reach of the Buddhist communities in the mentioned five states.