Dhamra : Investiture Ceremony was celebrated in Adani DAV Public School. On the occasion of this ceremony, Master Sagar Chouhan, a student of Class-X, was selected as the Head Boy and Miss Akankhya Kumari, a student of Class-IX, was selected as the Head Girl. The newly selected Captains, Vice-Captains and Prefects of Ganga, Yamuna, Kaveri and Mahanadi House took oath to take the school to the pinnacle of glory. School teacher, Mr. Sanuj Kumar Jena conducted the program and delivered the welcome address and Ms. Tasnim Kausar assisted in the management of the program. The principal of the school Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi congratulated the students who got the new positions in the student council for the year 2023-24 by wearing them badges and motivated them to do their duty honestly. At the end, the teacher Ms. Gitika Singh Parmar gave the vote of thanks.