International Yoga Day, 2020 Observed at UAIL & ABPS

Bhubaneswar: As the entire world and country marked the International Yoga day, 2020, Utkal Alumina International Limited ( UAIL) and Aditya Birla Public School (ABPS) at Tikiri in the Rayagada district of Odisha, Virtually observed Yoga Day on Sunday 21st June . The employees of UAIL and the students and the faculties of ABPS came together virtually and observed this yoga day to create an awareness about the benefits of yoga in our day to day life. Utkal team members shared their yoga practices online. At ABPS the sports teacher of the school Mr Sunil Sharma instructed the students and explained in detail on the procedures of performing different asana such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Trikonasana, Kursiasana, Bhujangasana, Paschimottanasana, etc. He also demonstrated the Surya Namaskar. The students learnt about the benefits of Yoga and importance of different asanas for better performance in different fields of life.

Reiterating the message of PM of India that the ancient practice of Yoga has helped innumerable patients during this COVID to defeat the disease, Sri N. Nagesh, Unit Head and President encouraged that “we should make yoga an integral part of our daily routine to boost immunity and to be healthy both physically and mentally”

Principal, Mr. L.N Dash urged the students to have a practice of yoga in the day to day life for combating skillfully against the situation and inconveniences created by pandemic COVID-19. He also added that Yoga can lead us to live our life in the healthiest and most potential way.

Looking at the current scenario of crisis. This day made everyone to know that Yoga is an ancient practice which brings together physical, mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind. Yoga is a form of exercise that is performed through diet, breathing and physical posture.

