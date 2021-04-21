International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a Sand Art to mark the ” Earth Day”

Puri: The internationally renowned Sand Artist Mr.Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a Sand Art on the Golden Sea Beach of Puri near the Light House on the occasion of “World Earth Day”. In it, he shows the world how to stay away from Corona and how to create an atmosphere of serenity and peace to the world again. The second wave of the Corona is now going on all over the world. The Sand Art shows how Corona can be completely destroyed from the World in protest by using sanitizers, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance.

It took 7 long hours by Mr.Manas to build this sand art & has consumed 12 tons of sand. The Sand Art is 12 ft in width. In it, he delivers the message of “Let’s Repel Covid, Save Earth” and “ Earth Day”.