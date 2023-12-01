Bhubaneswar : Coinciding with the Bali Yatra, The Energy Forum (TEF), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs, is hosting the international conference, “Purvodaya Perspectives: Reflections on Regional Connectivity,” from December 2nd to 3rd, 2023, at the ITC Welcomhotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The conference will be inaugurated by Chief Guest, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education and Skill Development & entrepreneurship and Guest of Honour Shri V. Muraleedharan, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of India. Eminent personalities including Mr Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East (MEA), Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Hon’ble Minister for Environment & Forests, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities Department, Govt of Assam and President, DG, senior officials from CII will also grace the conference with their esteemed presence.

The two-day conference will bring together Central and State ministers, policymakers, business leaders, and academicians from across the Purvodaya states, rest of India and countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka etc. to deliberate on the theme of regional connectivity. With a focus on the Purvodaya region, the event aims to explore historical maritime civilizational linkages and utilise the latent capacity within the Purvodaya states for fostering sub-national and cross-border connectivity via sea, land and air.

Keynote speakers and panelists will emphasise that connectivity extends beyond physical infrastructure. Energy and electricity grids, digital connectivity, and socio-cultural ties, all contributing to larger people-to-people connectivity, will be major topics of discussion. This conference will highlight India’s commitment to building resilient and robust infrastructure, aligning with the vision of promoting India as an anchor in Asia.